He said the government should take such a measure as a retaliatory tool against the recent visa restrictions imposed by the US government on Ghanaian officials.

The American government imposed the visa sanctions over Ghana’s failure to live up to its obligations under international law by accepting its deported citizens from the United States.

Speaking on Class FM, he said: “We are a sovereign nation, you can’t just expect us to deport 7,000 people who are claiming to be Ghanaians without thoroughly screening and vetting them…”

Mubarak went further to suggest that Ghanaian authorities should also institute similar measures for US officials working in Ghana.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the government of Ghana respond in equal measure. We are equal partners in this and if the United States of America decides to ignore the weight of evidence that clearly shows that we need to take our time before we dump these people into Ghana, Ghanaians should be supporting the government to equally retaliate,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that “the sanctions imposed on Ghana are without any justification whatsoever.”

It added that it had “always cooperated with the US authorities in the processing and removal of Ghanaian citizens who have been cited for deportation.”