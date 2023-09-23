ADVERTISEMENT
We never proposed money to Barker-Vormawor – National Security Ministry denies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ministry of National Security has refuted claims made by Mr. Barker-Vormawor, the convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, that he was proposed an amount and appointments by officials of the Ministry in exchange for ceasing his involvement in protests.

In a statement issued, the Ministry admitted to meeting Mr. Baker Vormawor and some key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, but there was no conversation about money to persuade him to halt his activism.

The Ministry also denied allegations that the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, threatened to have him and his group arrested if they continued their protests.

The Ministry challenged Mr. Barker-Vormawor to produce any alleged recordings of the inducement and urged the public to disregard the allegations.

See the statement below:

This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his “activism”.

The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.

This Ministry, therefore, challenges him to produce the alleged recording of the said inducement. Meanwhile, the general public is urged to ignore the allegations and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve.

