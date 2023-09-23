We never proposed money to Barker-Vormawor – National Security Ministry denies

The Ministry also denied allegations that the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, threatened to have him and his group arrested if they continued their protests.

The Ministry challenged Mr. Barker-Vormawor to produce any alleged recordings of the inducement and urged the public to disregard the allegations.

See the statement below:

This Ministry has taken notice of allegations made, in a viral post, by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $1,000,000.00 made to him by the Minister for National Security to compel him to cease his “activism”.

The allegations made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor are thus false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.