We won’t give Ghanaians a timetable because there’s no dumsor – ECG

Evans Annang

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that there will be no need for a load-shedding timetable despite recent power interruptions.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD
Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG MD

According to the ECG, the current challenges with power supply in the country do not necessitate the implementation of a load-shedding timetable.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Laila Abubakar, the External Communications Manager at ECG, clarified that other factors may account for the recent power cuts and that the popular ‘dumsor’ has not resurfaced.

“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding. There are several issues and there are some of them that fall before the doorsteps of ECG. We are doing as much as possible to solve the ones that we can.

“There aren’t any issues with shedding load. The load shed, I think is what people understand by ‘Dumsor’. But usually, when someone asks me if, there is Dumsor, I ask them what do you understand and what do you think ‘Dumsor’ means. Unfortunately, there wouldn’t be a timetable.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in addressing the frequent power disruptions (dumsor), said the company was facing some maintenance issues.

He claimed that because the company works with machines, they are prone to malfunction at any time, resulting in the problems people are facing.

