According to the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare, the EC will organise an IPAC meeting to trash out the differences between the parties.

“As far as the EC is concerned, our doors are open. We will still engage the parties. Very soon, we will have an IPAC meeting to call on the parties for us to look at the modalities; how we are going to do it. So we wish that all the parties will come on board. If there are certain ways we can do certain things to mitigate the concerns of others, the EC is ready to do that,” he stated.

Parliament has approved about GHS390 million for the EC to procure a new biometric system which has facial recognition technology and also compile a new voters’ register this year.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The EC had explained that the current register is bloated while the existing biometric system is outmoded and expensive to maintain hence the need to go in for a new one at a cheaper rate.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and seven other parties believe the decision is ill-timed, defies logic and wasteful expenditure.

They embarked on a massive demonstration in Tamale last Saturday with an assurance to stage such exercise in Kumasi and Accra in the coming days