This was confirmed by Frederick Forson, spokesperson for the disgruntled customers of Menzgold on Accra based Citi FM.

“We had a call from the police station this morning [Monday] that instead of reporting to the police station tomorrow, we will meet them in the court tomorrow morning. We have spoken to our lawyers to get as many people as possible.”

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

“For now, the time is limited for us to move people from Bogoso, Tarkwa, Kumasi and Mampong to come and assemble at the court early in the morning. We were looking at how to engage the court to plead for more time so that we can arraign them at a very appropriate time.”

The customers were charged with unlawful entry and offensive conduct after they forcibly entered the Trasacco Estates at East Legon in an attempt to confront Nana Appiah Mensah over their locked up investments.