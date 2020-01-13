She contends that no country in history has developed just on aid from European countries.

The Foreign Minister urged developed nations around the world to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement by increasing foreign direct investments into Ghana; the launch pad of African investment.

The Minister made the point at Joint press briefing in Ankara Turkey as part of a two-day official visit from 12th to 13th January, 2020 at the invitation of her Turkish counterpart, Mr. Mevlüt Çavulu.

Already both countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a framework for enhanced cooperation in the field of Information Technologies and Diplomatic Archives.

However, taking her turn to address the media after an official ceremony to sign the MoU Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the need for developed nations to partner the Government of Ghana’s industrialisation agenda of Ghana Beyond Aid, adding that such moves will help build a self-reliant Ghana and Africa as a whole.

“Our President is serious on this policy (Ghana Beyond Aid) because we all believe that aid cannot develop any country. It is when you are self-reliant, when you are adding value to raw materials and, so, we’ve looked at the diversification of our raw materials and all these things, where we are adding value, where we are attracting investment into our country, where we are finding new markets for our raw materials these are the things that will bring development to us and for us to reach a Ghana beyond aid,” she said.