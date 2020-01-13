The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Dumelo started a door-to-door campaign over the weekend, as he sought to canvass votes from the constituents.

He advised the constituents not to allow themselves to be bought by politicians during the election period.

“If someone gives you GHc1, you will spend it and it will finish right now. But if I come and give you jobs, it’s forever and ever,” Dumelo said.

On their part, some of the constituents assured him of their support and vote come December.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

He became the party’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast.

Dumelo has already hit the ground running with his campaign ahead of next year’s general elections.