Some areas around West Legon were hit hard by Sunday night’s floods, leading to the destruction of properties.

Having visited the affected areas on Monday, Dumelo said he will make sure the flooding issues are duly solved when he’s elected into Parliament.

John Dumelo is aspiring to be MP

In a Facebook post, the actor cum entrepreneur wrote: “I toured areas affected by the heavy rainfall yesterday in West Legon this dawn.

“Many lives and properties were affected by the flooding and as an aspiring Member of Parliament, I will ensure that measures are put in place to stop this from reoccurring. No more promises.”

Floods will be a thing of the past if I become MP – Dumelo assures constituents

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

The 35-year-old is currently the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

John Dumelo touring flooded communities

He became the party’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast.

Dumelo has already hit the ground running with his campaign ahead of next year’s general elections.