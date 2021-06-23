We’re going to create a lot of jobs for the youth - Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo underscored the essence of technical education in pushing this initiative.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, as part of his two-day visit to the North East Region.

The initiatives include skills development and the expansion of vocational and technical training facilities across the country.

"Plans by the government to develop the country are well-thought out; we are going to create more jobs for young people as we expand technical and vocational school infrastructure to respond to the demand for skills.

“The plan for the health sector is also on course. Before I leave office, every district will have a hospital under the Agenda 111 initiative," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said the main focus of the government in his second term would be on skills development and infrastructural expansion to improve on the well-being of the people.

Pulse Ghana

He said the government was on course to deliver on its promises to the people and, therefore, urged all to take advantage of the many interventions to better themselves.