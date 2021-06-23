RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’re going to create a lot of jobs for the youth - Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s resolve to create more jobs for the youth.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President said though he has initiated policies to address the unemployment challenge of the youth, there are more in the pipeline.

Nana Akufo-Addo underscored the essence of technical education in pushing this initiative.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, as part of his two-day visit to the North East Region.

The initiatives include skills development and the expansion of vocational and technical training facilities across the country.

"Plans by the government to develop the country are well-thought out; we are going to create more jobs for young people as we expand technical and vocational school infrastructure to respond to the demand for skills.

“The plan for the health sector is also on course. Before I leave office, every district will have a hospital under the Agenda 111 initiative," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said the main focus of the government in his second term would be on skills development and infrastructural expansion to improve on the well-being of the people.

President Akufo-Addo tours NE/R
President Akufo-Addo tours NE/R Pulse Ghana

He said the government was on course to deliver on its promises to the people and, therefore, urged all to take advantage of the many interventions to better themselves.

Concerning the area, which is one of the six newly created regions, the President said: "The pace of development of the region is in the right direction, but we still need to do more and efforts are being made to get more resources to develop this area".

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

