The group, on January 31, 2021, hosted a fundraiser to officially introduce and promote its community space and to open its doors to the Ghanaian LGBT+ community and its allies.

In a communique, the group said a reportage of the event churned out in the media, however, gave false narrations including the fact that the Australian Ambassador funded the community space and that the US Ambassador was present at the event.

It said: "it is withholding the location of its community for the physical safety of its members....it is also false reporting put out there that we are located at Tesano."

This comes after legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning, called on the government to shut down the new LGBT office in Accra with immediate effect.

Foh-Amoaning, who doubles as the Executive Director of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, was reacting to a recent fundraiser organised by an LGBT group in the capital.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

"The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it," Foh-Amoaning said.

However, the group quoting article 21 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, the communiqué posited that the LGBTQ+ community has an irrevocable right to exist as a recognised entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under same.

In conclusion, the LGBTQIA served notice that they are no longer allowing the colonial hate and abhorrent homophobia to decide their future.

Below is the communiqué issued: