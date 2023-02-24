We're living in hell — Ghanaian medical students on scholarship in Cuba cry

They explained that the Scholarship Secretariat assured them that monies would be released but nothing is yet to hit their accounts.

A spokesperson for the students in an interview on Accra-based 3FM said they are living in hell and feel neglected by the state.

He said: "We are now living in hell. We are currently depending on our friends in other countries for money, however, we are not able to go back to the same friends for money. We feel neglected and it is a very tough situation we are going through."

The stranded students stated that the Ghana embassy has been telling them they are working on it for the past eight months, but nothing is being done.

The agreement with the Scholarship Secretariat was that at the end of every month, the students will be given stipends. "Literally we are to receive $250 per month," he added.

He revealed that they have resorted to certain complex means to survive though detrimental to their academic pursuits.

"I am going out with a lady who comes from a good home and she is the one supporting me. Some of us are living in hideouts and our academics have been badly affected," he noted.