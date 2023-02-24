ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We're living in hell — Ghanaian medical students on scholarship in Cuba cry

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaian medical students in Cuba on government scholarship are crying over the non-payment of their stipends for the past eight months.

Doctor
Doctor

The students said the situation is making life difficult for them as they live on the benevolence of colleagues and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

They explained that the Scholarship Secretariat assured them that monies would be released but nothing is yet to hit their accounts.

A spokesperson for the students in an interview on Accra-based 3FM said they are living in hell and feel neglected by the state.

He said: "We are now living in hell. We are currently depending on our friends in other countries for money, however, we are not able to go back to the same friends for money. We feel neglected and it is a very tough situation we are going through."

The stranded students stated that the Ghana embassy has been telling them they are working on it for the past eight months, but nothing is being done.

The agreement with the Scholarship Secretariat was that at the end of every month, the students will be given stipends. "Literally we are to receive $250 per month," he added.

He revealed that they have resorted to certain complex means to survive though detrimental to their academic pursuits.

"I am going out with a lady who comes from a good home and she is the one supporting me. Some of us are living in hideouts and our academics have been badly affected," he noted.

The disappointed student said he only hopes that some monies would be released to them soon.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

3 banks likely to collapse in the next 10 days if... — ASEPA boss reveals

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Ken Ofori-Atta

17 banks at risk of collapse due to debt exchange programme — Ato Forson

SHS students sleep in the open

Lack of dormitories: Yilo Krobo SHS female students to sleep, dress in the open