According to him, over 2000 men are currently involved, a situation he said has led to an increase in health risks in the region.

Dr. Aidoo revealed this during a Capacity Building Workshop for journalists in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

He said the number of men sleeping with men in the region has been rising over the past three years.

He explained that, the region recorded 2,253 cases of men sleeping with men in 2017, 2,366 was recorded in 2018, while the number rose to 2,275 in June 2019.

Meanwhile, HIV cases have also been steadily increasing in the Western region, Dr. Aidoo disclosed.

Giving more details, he said a total of 110 people, representing 4.9 per cent people, tested positive for HIV in the region.

The number, he said, increased to 322, representing 15.08 per cent of people, last year.

Dr. Aidoo urged the public to engage in safe reproductive activities to avoid the spread STIs.

He also called on the media to always endeavour to report accurately when it comes to issues bordering on HIV and AIDS.