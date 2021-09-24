In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Justice Acquah said "At the point of the payment, the mother was collaborating with the police to find the exact location of the woman. The Minister gave the money to the police to give to the kidnappers because he wanted to get to the bottom of the matter. It was an amount of GH¢3000 given to the police through the Regional Commander. But the kidnappers initially demanded an amount of GH¢500 and increased it to a GH¢1000."

Earlier, the Ghana Police Service announced that the missing pregnant woman is now a suspect for conspiracy to kidnapping.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Police, Mrs. Mensah conspired with three others to fake her kidnapping.

In a statement copied to the media, the Police also said she was never pregnant and she planned the hoax.

"The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggested that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year," the statement said.

The Western Regional Minister, Darko Mensah announced that after the woman was found that she was never pregnant.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM after Josephine Panyin Mensah [Kidnapped woman] was reported found on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Minister disputed the nine-month pregnancy of the victim.

He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation was conducted on the supposed missing but found pregnant woman reveals she wasn't pregnant.

In a statement by the Police, it said preliminary investigations reveal that she was never pregnant and conspired with others to be kidnapped.