In a broadcast, the 85-year-old said the arrest of dozens of adherents of Homeland Study Group Foundation, which led the independence declaration, and his wife was not the right thing to do.

He said: "I am telling to the Government of Ghana that has started happening is not the right thing.

"Going round arresting people in the street, taking them and locking them up in cells and more so going to the houses of every individual and particularly, taking my near 70 years old wife and locking her up because the husband is talking about the freedom of the country.

"No, that is not the right thing."

He also denied claims by the security agencies that he has fled the country, stating that he is in Ghana.

He, however, said he will not present himself to the police, urging that he should be properly invited through his lawyers.