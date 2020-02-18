According to him, the party has taken steps to ensure that its branches remain strong ahead of the December elections.

The NDC suffered a heavy defeat during the 2016 elections, with Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recording a resounding victory.

READ ALSO: We're more violent than you -NDC's Anita De Soso warn NPP

Kofi Adams

Mr. Adams says the NDC has learned from its mistakes and will not repeat them as they look to return to power.

He explained that the party has implemented some key programmes internally to ensure that that it emerges victorious in the upcoming general elections.

“The party has taken steps to correct some of the things that caused our defeat in the 2016 elections. For instance, we got a new register which we used in electing executives of our party,” Mr. Adams told Accra FM.

“The party remains the property of all us. Its foundation is the branches and, so, we have ensured that the branches are strong enough.”

Mr. Adams is currently the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for the Buem constituency in the Oti region.