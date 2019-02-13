The six new regions were created following a successful referendum held last year in all involved areas.

To this end, the Savannah, North East, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti regions were birthed.

On Tuesday, the President met with chiefs and other stakeholders to announce the capitals of some of the newly created regions.

Nana Addo named Damongo and Nalerigu as the regional capitals of the Savannah and North East regions.

In his address, the President commended his government for successfully implementing the proposals for the creation of the six new regions.

He described the feat as historic, adding that he is overwhelmed by the endorsement from all stakeholders.

He said it is the first time under Ghana’s 1992 constitution that the provision on the creation of new regions have been “invoked and successfully been implemented.”

“We have written some Ghanaian history,” President Akufo-Addo told the gathering at the Jubilee House.

“It was clear that the process was demand driven and reflective of the will of the people as the constitution so intended,” he added.

The next step will be to name the regional capitals of the four other remaining new regions.