This comes after Chairman Wontumi openly declared his support for an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the party in the incumbent MP’s constituency.

Speaking to Accra FM, KT Hammond lashed out at the regional chairman for picking sizes in the parliamentary primaries.

K.T. Hammond

He said when he was helping to establish the NPP in the past Chairman Wontumi was nowhere to be found.

According to him, the NPP has seen better Ashanti regional chairmen in the past than Chairman Wontumi.

“Antwi Boasiako does nothing good for the party. When I KT Hammond was part of the founding fathers of the NPP where was he? I have been moving with President Akufo-Addo since 1996. Even when he wasn’t the President, I called him Mr President and so Wontumi should not think he is a darling boy of the president than me,” KT Hammond said.

“We have seen better Ashanti regional chairmen like Antoh. Who are you to allow disqualified aspirants?”

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The Adansi Asokwa legislator is set to be challenged by Sammy Binfoh Dakwa for the right to be the NPP’s parliamentary candidate ahead of the December polls.

However, KT Hammond believes his competitor is not qualified and must, therefore, not be allowed to contest.

“The person (Sammy Binfoh Dakwa) is not disqualified and I will fight him to any level. Twenty years the guy is not known in the constituency and this boy Antwi Boasiako said he will ensure he is allowed to contest. Who is he to say that?

“I have said that anybody who is qualified should be allowed to contest but not when the person is not qualified,” he added.