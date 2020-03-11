Shakar Lukas said water from the dead bodies is used by such people for money-making rituals.

Speaking to Sammy Kay, he disclosed that food vendors use the water from corpses to attract customers to their businesses.

According to him, even some prostitutes are involved in the same act in a bid to tie down men who patronize their services.

“In the mortuary, there’s money everywhere. Water from the dead bodies is money but if you are not ready spiritually, the thing will come back against you,” the mortuary man said.

“People are using the hairs and water from dead bodies to do some spiritual power. Some women use the dead body water to cook food to sell.”

Watch the video below: