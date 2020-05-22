The Company said a rationing programme will be rolled out, effective Monday, May 25, 2020.

This follows increased demand for water by residents due to government’s Coronavirus relief package.

Last month, President Akufo-Addo announced that government will foot the water bills of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020.

This, he said, is to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, water pumps are experiencing low pressure with some areas having no water flow in recent times.

The GWCL has, therefore, released a rationing schedule which will take effect from Monday, while advising residents to store as much water as they can.

Below is the rationing schedule: