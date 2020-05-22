The cements were presented to the Hairdressers and Beauticians Association of Ghana (GHABA).

The donation follows an appeal by the Association to the First Lady during their 10th annual Salon Academy held in January.

The hairdressing school is set to be built at Ashalaja Denhyira in the Greater Accra Region.

Richard Darko, a press aide to Rebecca Akufo-Addo, presented the cements to the Association.

Also present for the presentation was the Managing Director of CBI Ghana Limited, Frederich Albrecht.

The National President of GHABA, Mrs. Lamptey, expressed her gratitude to the First Lady and CBI Ghana for the donation.

“I want to express my heart felt gratitude to the First lady, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo- Addo and CBI Ghana Limited. I must say we are truly grateful and God richly bless you all,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of CBI Ghana Limited, Frederic Albrecht added: “I am glad to be part of this wonderful donation and I know it will go a long way to help this wonderful ambition to build a school for the future.”