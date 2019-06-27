First Lady donates ambulances to 6 hospitals

The donation was made through her foundation, the Rebecca Foundation, with support from the Svani Group Limited.

On Wednesday, June 26, Ms Akufo-Addo officially presented the ambulances to the beneficiary health facilities.

In a Facebook post, she said hoped the ambulances would “contribute towards improving emergency care in Ghana and consequently save lives.”

The six health posts that were presented with the ambulances are the Osu Maternity, Sakumono Community Hospital, Valley View University Hospital, West Gonja District Assembly, Rebecca Akufo-Addo PICU (Korle Bu) and the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit.

"I am aware government is procuring ambulances to augment the Ghana Ambulance Service fleet. Today the Rebecca Foundation supported by the SVANI GROUP LTD has donated 6 ambulances to 6 health centers," the First Lady wrote.

"This should contribute towards improving emergency care in Ghana and consequently save lives. I am grateful to the SVANI GROUP LTD for their support," she added.