When are you delivering the cars you promised Okada riders? – Franklin Cudjoe asks Dr. Bawumia

“When are the okada riders getting the cars?”, Franklin Cudjoe wrote.

The issue of okada and its legalization dominated the 2020 polls. Opposition leader John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to legalize the trade should he win.

However, differing in opinion, the ruling New Patriotic Party deemed the trade as not safe and promised to resource the riders to get cars rather.

This promise was led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he said: “You don’t want to finish graduate school and then make a life from okada riding. You can have a better option, and we will give you a better option. So yes, we will not legalise the okada business in Ghana. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians.”

Pulse Ghana

“We are having discussions, but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative for the okada riders. Let give them an opportunity to buy safer vehicles through lease and pay over time. It is a better option than what the alternative is,” Bawumia said.

It has been eight months since Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo won the election and not much has been heard of it.

Back in April 2021, the National Concerned Drivers Association served a reminder to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over the promise.