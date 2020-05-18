He expressed concerns about doubts raised by some persons concerning the disease recovery figures given by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Over the weekend, of the 5,735 cases recorded in the country, recoveries stood at 1,754 with 29 deaths.

Health authorities said 1,000 more people are expected to recover in the coming days.

The high recovery rate has got a section of the Ghanaian public raising doubts over the credibility of the numbers.

Some Ghanaians questioned the recovery rate as released by officials and wondered how it came about.

Some expressed relief over the development whiles others expressed skepticism about the recovery figures.

In an interview with Accra-baaed Citi FM, Dr. Asare asked "Why are people all of a sudden doubting what we are doing and doing right?"

"It is data, we collect the data, add the data... and then come out. Nobody will hide anything, nobody will suppress anything. So I'm very surprised why people are doubting it. If you remember, most of the samples... the samples were taken and the people were isolated as far back as during the lockdown period, that is the time that we had the bulk number of people testing, the more you test, the more you get people," he added.

He stated that "I'm very much surprised and I'm amazed that people are doubting numbers and believing that maybe we haven't done it well. I'm surprised. We should all be happy as a country that we have put in measures and people are getting well, and to me, that is something that we should all be very proud of."