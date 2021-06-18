Why are other African nationals coming to Ghana if it’s not safe? - Interior Minister asks

Me. Derry argued that Ghana will not be the number one destination for foreign nationals in the sub-region if it’s not safe.

“What we should know is that the criminals continue to change the modules and we have to be changing with them and the police is doing all it can. We have not lost control. I always want to emphasise that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.”

“We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana”, he asked.

The government has come under some criticism for the recent spike in crimes.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of laxity in the protection of Ghanaians.

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, who addressed the media on the caucus’ behalf stressed that the killing of policemen in such attacks was further worsening the police-to-civilian ratio in the country.

“Four more years for Nana [Akufo-Addo] has begun with a rise in crime. Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases, particularly robbery, are shaking the foundations of our nation, and it is only fair and a duty for us to call on the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to up its game.”