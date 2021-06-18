RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Why are other African nationals coming to Ghana if it’s not safe? - Interior Minister asks

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has disputed the notion that Ghana is currently unsafe.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery Pulse Ghana

He said such an assertion is an exaggeration of the crime rate of the crime rate in the country.

Recommended articles

Me. Derry argued that Ghana will not be the number one destination for foreign nationals in the sub-region if it’s not safe.

“What we should know is that the criminals continue to change the modules and we have to be changing with them and the police is doing all it can. We have not lost control. I always want to emphasise that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.”

“We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana”, he asked.

The government has come under some criticism for the recent spike in crimes.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of laxity in the protection of Ghanaians.

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, who addressed the media on the caucus’ behalf stressed that the killing of policemen in such attacks was further worsening the police-to-civilian ratio in the country.

IGP, James Boanuh
IGP, James Boanuh Pulse Ghana

“Four more years for Nana [Akufo-Addo] has begun with a rise in crime. Ghanaians no longer feel safe compared to our immediate past. Violent crime-related cases, particularly robbery, are shaking the foundations of our nation, and it is only fair and a duty for us to call on the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to up its game.”

“We are calling on the President, Chairman of the Security Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure the peace and security in a country that has remained an oasis of peace in a troubled region is not compromised”, he said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh