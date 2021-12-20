Why are people ignoring the COVID-19 protocols?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had various effects on the social life and daily activities of people in most countries in the world.

Hygienic precautions have been recommended, such as wearing masks, washing of hands, and maintaining social distancing, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.

However, some people in society have not considered and ignored these health issues because of their daily works.

In the market especially, 2 out of 10 people you see wear masks either buying or selling a product.

If they cannot get their daily bread because of this sickness, they rather fight than be in the house to be killed by hunger, freedom of everything, therefore nobody can force them to wear masks or observe social distancing.

Pulse Ghana

Probably some people have health issues in wearing masks, others say they have the freedom of everything which nobody can force them to wear.

The perception of the people is "the coronavirus is not there".

Even in other centres like churches, bars, event centres, beaches, and other relevant social gatherings, people refuse to wear masks or observe other protocols.

In my opinion, the government needs to put out policies like mandatory wearing of a mask, social distances, and others for everyone to obey.

Failure to obey these policies is severe punishment which will serve as a deterrent to others, if we don't do these things, the coronavirus will continue to rise up every day and we may be fighting a deadly war.

Let's observe the protocols for the betterment of ourselves and the country.

God bless Ghana.