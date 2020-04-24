This is to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The public is being told to stay away from places like markets, funerals, wedding ceremonies, etc to prevent large crowds gathering.

The government's call for everybody to stay indoors doesn't mean people can't leave the house at all.

Wherever you are located, there have been calls by the government that you should stay at home unless there is something absolutely necessary you need to do.

Examples of these essential activities would be things like going to the doctor, buying food from the grocery store, or picking up medicine from the pharmacy.

Everyone is being encouraged to stay local when going out and people should also make sure to practice social-distancing.

The directives by the government likely add that, should you need to leave your home, you should avoid any and all human contact, wear protective gear such as gloves or a face mask, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands thoroughly when you get back home.

Some people think this is all an overreaction.

Children should stay home from school if he or she has a sign of the COVID-19 disease and also reasons why self-isolation during this pandemic is not just important, but very well could mean life or death for you or someone you know.

COVID-19 spreads very easily, much easier than many other common illnesses we deal with on a regular basis and that's what makes it so dangerous.