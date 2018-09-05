Why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to Sanitation Ministry

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reshuffled his government for the first time, making 15 changes but sacking none to keep his administration the largest number.

The reshuffle is largely nine movements from one ministry to the other with the high profile ones being Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, who is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Her move to the new ministry raises concerns about the government's fight against sanitation in the country.

An aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Andy Owusu has revealed why Nana Addo reassigned Cecilia Abena Dapaah to the Sanitation Ministry.

He said the vision of the president is to rebrand the sector.

He stated that "Even though, the sanitation Ministry was underperforming, the President has clearly shown leadership by replacing Joseph Kofi Adda with Cecelia Abena Dapaah" to rebrand the Ministry.

He said Cecelia Dapaah went to the Aviation Ministry at a time that things were quite bleak for the industry but she turned things around though it was difficult.

In November 2017, Nana Addo launched the National Sanitation Campaign with a call on all Ghanaians to treat every day as sanitation day.

Since 2014, the first Saturday of every month has been earmarked as National Sanitation Day, where Ghanaians are expected to clean their communities.

But Ghanaians' commitment to the sanitation day has been questioned in the past, with piles of rubbish spotted on days where communities were expected to be mobilizing.

He noted that, the charge to keep the environment clean needed much more than a single day every month.