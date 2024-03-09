"Will you give your car to your former experienced driver or the careless drivers mate" - Mahama to Ghanaians

During a recent address at the UPSA auditorium, Mahama emphasized the importance of selecting leaders with a track record of effective governance, drawing a compelling analogy to drive home his point. He urged Ghanaians to consider choosing a seasoned and experienced leader, likening it to selecting a former experienced driver over a less-experienced driver's mate.

The metaphor highlights Mahama's stance on the significance of leadership experience in navigating the complexities of governance and steering the nation toward progress. He urged citizens to critically assess the qualifications and track record of potential leaders, emphasizing the need to prioritize competence and a proven commitment to public service.

“The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate. And so, on 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate.”

ADVERTISEMENT