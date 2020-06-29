According to the group, they are giving the Akufo-Addo led administration a 24 hour ultimatum to do so.

Addressing the press at Aflao, The Chairman of the Volta Caucus, Emmanuel Bedzrah, said people of the Volta Region are not cowards and they will fight oppression.

We don’t fear people, we only respect people and therefore, whoever deployed the military personnel to our borders should call them back immediately. We are giving them up to the end of tomorrow, Tuesday, the military personnel must be called back,” he said.

He added that they have a plan if the government fails to adhere to this call.

According to the Caucus, the deployment is an attempt to intimidate residents of the Volta Region in the upcoming voters’ registration exercise.

He made the call on the backdrop of the deployment of military personnel to some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government has explained that the deployment is to secure Ghana’s borders because of COVID-19 and the illegal entry of foreigners into the country.