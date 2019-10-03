On Monday, September 30, 2019, two public health nurses, Rita Wurapa and Rose Ayivor who were on a monitoring trip to Dambai and Nkwanta with the District Director of Health Services came across a pregnant woman in labour in the middle of the road.

According to reports, the woman was on a bike with her husband who was en route to the Dambai Health facility that would assist in delivering the baby.

Unfortunately, the couple had to stop on their way because the woman could no longer bear the pain.

Woman in labour delivers baby

The intervention of the two public health officers, Rita Wurapa and Rose Ayivor helped the woman in labour to give birth safely.

The two were later sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

Rose Ayivor told Accra-based Starr FM that "myself and the Director and the Public health Nurse, we got down from the car, we asked of a cloth to wrap the baby, we asked of a polythene bag to put on our hand and thread just too tied the cord but we were not having a blade or anything like that so we quickly called the midwife at the health center so the midwife came with the necessary instruments for the cord clamp."