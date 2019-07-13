Photos of the unidentified woman being escorted by a police officer to clean the stretch of road has gone viral and users have hailed the punishment meted out to lady.

Woman made to pick litter after caught throwing rubbish on street Woman made to pick litter after caught throwing rubbish on street
The woman in a white top and a red skirt was captured in the photo holding rubbers she was instructed to pick.

"That's a good initiative," a Twitter user said of the photo.

It will be recalled that in June, the police initiated moves arrest two women who were seen on video throwing rubbish on the street during a rainfall.

In the video, the two women are seen carrying a sack of rubbish and pouring the content into run-off rainwaters.

The landlady of the women was fined ¢2,4000 for the act.