Photos of the unidentified woman being escorted by a police officer to clean the stretch of road has gone viral and users have hailed the punishment meted out to lady.

The woman in a white top and a red skirt was captured in the photo holding rubbers she was instructed to pick.

"That’s a good initiative," a Twitter user said of the photo, while another noted: "That’s a good initiative."

It will be recalled that in June, the police initiated moves arrest two women who were seen on video throwing rubbish on the street during a rainfall.

In the video, the two women are seen carrying a sack of rubbish and pouring the content into run-off rainwaters.

The landlady of the women was fined ¢2,4000 for the act.