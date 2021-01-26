The body of Rawlings has been lying-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre, as mourners troop in to pay their last respects.

The funeral of the former President is currently ongoing, with dignitaries and former Heads of State expected to also pay their tributes today.

However, the ceremony was interrupted when a woman claiming to be Rawlings’ daughter showed up at the venue.

READ ALSO: Zanetor Rawlings: We didn’t get to spend enough time with our father

Late former president Jerry John Rawlings

Footages of the incident showed the woman exchanging words with the military men on duty after they appeared to have prevented her from entering.

It will be recalled that the said mysterious woman was recently in the news after claiming that the late Rawlings was her father.

She claimed that Rawlings had an affair with her mother when he was an adolescent and was based in the Volta Region.

According to her, her mother later got pregnant but had to keep it as a secret because the former President schooling at the time.

“My mother said Rawlings had to go to school and that if his family knew that he had impregnated her, he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to further his education so she kept it as a secret. They were childhood lovers and because of the love my mother had for him, she also didn’t mention him and got him to go to school,” she said on SVTV.

Watch the video of her scene at Rawlings’ funeral below: