The Klottey Korle MP said she and her siblings couldn’t spend much time with their father due to the instability at the time.

Speaking at a vigil held in honour of the late former president, she said despite their limited encounters, every time spent with her father full of learnings.

READ ALSO: Rawlings’ 4-day state funeral starts today

The late Jerry John Rawlings goes home on January 27

“At the time there wasn’t much stability, there was a threat to his life at some point and he didn’t want us to be a part of that, so he felt that if we lived in a separate location it kind of decrease the risk,” she said.

“He also didn’t want us to grow up in airs of superiority by virtue of living in the Castle, it was just to give us a life as normal as possible.

“Which meant we didn’t see him as often, but when we did there was always something, he wanted to impact so much knowledge; teaching me and my siblings how to drive before our feet could even touch the gas pedal, teaching us how to drive the model plane, and to ride our bicycles.”

The late Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Over the weekend, a vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in honour of the late Rawlings.

A state funeral for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder will be held at Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.