He passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Government in collaboration with the family of the late former President has outlined a programme of activities that begins with a Catholic Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 24 s at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

A night vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess, Giffard Road, near El-Wak Stadium, Accra then follows before laying-in-state from day two, Monday, January 25, at the Accra International Conference Centre from 0800 hours to 1700 hours.

The heads of security agencies, leaders of political parties, the staff of the Office of former President Rawlings, traditional/religious leaders and the public would file past the remains of the late former President on day two.

Then on Tuesday, January 26, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia together with their wives would pay their last respect to the late former President.

This would be followed by that of former Presidents and their spouses, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and heads and former heads of constitutional bodies.

The Speaker of Parliament, former Speakers, the Chief Justice, former Chief Justices, Justices of the Supreme Court, Members of Parliament (MPs), former ministers of state and members of the diplomatic corps would also have their turn on the same day.

The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.

Already, tributes have begun pouring in as some members of the National Democratic Congress have been sharing their memories of the founder of their party.