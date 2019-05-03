Therefore, as part of activities marking World Press Freedom Day on May 3, non-governmental organisation, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has released the 10 worst countries to be a journalist in.

The report said less than ten percent of journalists live in countries that allow for a favorable working environment and only 9% of humankind lives in a country where RSF regards the level of press freedom as either good or satisfactory.

Published annually by RSF since 2002, the World Press Freedom Index measures the level of respect for the freedom to inform in 180 countries.

Below are the 10 worst countries for journalists in 2019.

Turkmenistan North Korea Eritrea China Vietnam Sudan Syria Djibouti Saudi Arabia Laos

In contrast, Norway was adjudged as the best country for a journalist to practice while Finland and Sweden followed.