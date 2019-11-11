The organization has provided millions of people from over 50 countries with free access to a library of digital books, via e-readers and mobile phones.

Currently, Worldreader is embarking on a project to extend mobile library services to handicapped students in the country.

Through a project dubbed Local Content for African Libraries (LOCAL), the organisation aims to ensure that more Ghanaian children would learn in their mother-tongue languages.

Worldreader: The NGO inspiring handicapped communities to adopt digital reading

It is estimated that one among every 10 Ghanaian children do not have access to education in a language they speak or understand.

The LOCAL project is designed to take local language books to libraries, making them easily accessible to pupils.

While the handicapped community has often been neglected when it comes to library activities, Worldreader hopes to bridge this gap.

The NGO recently engaged Cape Deaf, a school for the deaf and mute in the Central Region, and trained them on how to access digital reading materials.

Nearly 250 deaf and dumb pupils were trained, while another projected, dubbed the Visually Impaired project (VI Project), was also birthed to cater for vision impaired pupils.

Both deaf, mute and blind pupils were trained and given the opportunity to read content on the E-reader.

Also, sound recordings of some E-books on the E-reader as well as hard copy books were curated and played to the vision impaired students to listen.

Worldreaders hopes make mobile library services easily accessible to Ghanaian children, especially those that are handicapped.

The organisation is currently working in 119 schools and 15 community libraries in Ghana and have impacted the lives of over 145,000 monthly readers by providing over 12,200 devices.