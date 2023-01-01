W/R: 4 dead in 'New Year' accident in Takoradi

A Republic of Liberia registered sprinter bus with registration number, LB-B11992 and an Assemblies Of God bus with registration number GT 4481-22.

The Assemblies of God bus had some church members onboard, from Accra heading towards Asankragwa whilst the sprinter was moving in the opposite direction.

According to an eyewitness, the sprinter had overtaken many vehicles at top speed, and whilst negotiating a curve at New Apostolic Junction in Kojokrom, it collided with the bus.

“The yellow bus had loaded church members who went for a camp meeting at Accra. Whilst returning to Asankragwa, it collided with the sprinter vehicle"

The four persons identified as males in the Liberian sprinter bus have been confirmed dead with others in critical condition.

Meanwhile, passengers in the Ghanaian bus sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Ghana National Fire Service and Police came in a good call to assist with the situation.