ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

W/R: 4 dead in 'New Year' accident in Takoradi

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Four persons have been confirmed dead in Takoradi in the western region after they were involved in an accident.

New year Accident
New year Accident

The accident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday 1st January 2023 involving two buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A Republic of Liberia registered sprinter bus with registration number, LB-B11992 and an Assemblies Of God bus with registration number GT 4481-22.

New Year Accident
New Year Accident Pulse Ghana

The Assemblies of God bus had some church members onboard, from Accra heading towards Asankragwa whilst the sprinter was moving in the opposite direction.

According to an eyewitness, the sprinter had overtaken many vehicles at top speed, and whilst negotiating a curve at New Apostolic Junction in Kojokrom, it collided with the bus.

“The yellow bus had loaded church members who went for a camp meeting at Accra. Whilst returning to Asankragwa, it collided with the sprinter vehicle"

New Year Accident
New Year Accident Pulse Ghana

The four persons identified as males in the Liberian sprinter bus have been confirmed dead with others in critical condition.

Meanwhile, passengers in the Ghanaian bus sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Ghana National Fire Service and Police came in a good call to assist with the situation.

SOURCE: 3news

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana police

4 killed, 2 others in critical condition following renewed attacks in Bawku

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

We won't be cowed into silence – Prophet Gaisie reacts to no doom prophecy warning

Accident

E/R: Five vehicles crash in gory accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Dr Joyce Aryee

Your blocking of ¢80m budget for the National Cathedral won’t stop anything – Joyce Aryee to Minority