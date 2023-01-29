ADVERTISEMENT
W/R: Four suspects arrested at Wassa Agona for robbery and murder

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police nab four persons who attacked a filling station and murdered a security guard in the early hours of today, Saturday, 28th January 2023 at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

The suspects, Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor, and Kinglsy Okechuku alias Kofi Kingsly in the course of the robbery also subjected the fuel attendants to severe beatings and made away with an unspecified amount of money together with the filling station’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

The Police patrol teams pulled up within the catchment area, to the scene in the course of the operation and arrested suspects Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, and Samuel Chibuzor who were fleeing the robbery scene on a motorbike.

A search conducted on them led to the recovery of a black hood, a handbag containing two mobile phones, and an amount of Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Two Cedis (GH₵ 20,722.00).

The Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso where an amount of Forty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Cedis (GH₵ 44,852.00), suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.

Other items recovered from the suspects include the DVR components of the CCTV setup stolen by the suspects together with two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

All four suspects, are currently in Police custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The Police have, however, assured the public of working tirelessly to keep the community safe.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
