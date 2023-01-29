W/R: Four suspects arrested at Wassa Agona for robbery and murder

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The Police patrol teams pulled up within the catchment area, to the scene in the course of the operation and arrested suspects Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, and Samuel Chibuzor who were fleeing the robbery scene on a motorbike.

A search conducted on them led to the recovery of a black hood, a handbag containing two mobile phones, and an amount of Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Two Cedis (GH₵ 20,722.00).

Pulse Ghana

The Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso where an amount of Forty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two Cedis (GH₵ 44,852.00), suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.

Pulse Ghana

Other items recovered from the suspects include the DVR components of the CCTV setup stolen by the suspects together with two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

All four suspects, are currently in Police custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.