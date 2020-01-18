The visit, according to the Ya Naa, was to thank the ex-president for his role in resolving the Dagbon Chieftaincy crisis.

The Ya Naa also thanked the former president for bring electricity to the north during his tenure as president of Ghana.

In a statement, Mr Rawlings urged the overlord of Dagbon to use his authority to urge members of his kingdom and Ghanaians to exercise tolerance and avoid provocation in their campaign ahead of the 2020 elections

“I can only hope and pray that we apply strategy, mobilization and organization instead of force and violence during the upcoming elections,” the former President said.

“Let us remind ourselves that we have entered an election year. Let us campaign without undue provocation. Let us campaign in a civilized manner,” he added.

The Ya Naa is in Accra to express his gratitude to eminent personalities who helped to restore peace in Dagbon.

On Thursday, he said he called on President Akufo Addo and intends to call on ex-presidents Kufuor and Mahama.