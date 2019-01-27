Answering a bizarre question from a TV3 reporter who was fixated on his Rolex Watch and his Jaguar car, the new Dagbon King clarified that it was a gift from a friend.

Pushed to disclosed the identity of his friend, the Yaa-Naa said it will be unfair to do so since his friend doesn't want to be named.

He, however, admitted being excited about the car gift.

Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II was officially outdoored last Friday to begin his duties in accordance with customs and tradition of the area

His coronation took place at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. This makes him the 42nd Yaa-Naa with a promise to champion development on behalf of residents of Dagbon.

In a speech read for him, he called on both factions to support him to deliver on his mandate. He promised to be impartial in the discharge of his duties as required.