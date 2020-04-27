The Dagbon overlord said the donation was done on behalf of the chiefs and people of Dagbon.

The Yaa Naa presented a cheque to the Northern Regional Minister during a short ceremony at the Gbewaa Palace.

He said President Akufo-Addo has done well with the way his government has so far managed the pandemic.

Yaa Naa makes donation to COVID-19 Trust Fund (citinewsroom.com)

“We are doing this donation on behalf of the whole people of Dagbon. This donation is to complement the effort of the president in his unrelenting fight of the Coronavirus,” he said.

“We have seen his sleepless nights and have to encourage him because he is doing it for our own good.”

He added: “I call on the people of Dagbon and Ghanaians as a whole to support the president and not sit back expecting him alone to lead the fight. Let’s all adhere to the directives of the President to help succeed in the fight.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed expressed his gratitude to the Dagbon overlord for the donation.

“As government, one of the best things that can encourage and motivate the president of a nation is to see the traditional rulers partnering the government to solve problems, to address challenges to give hope to the citizenry of the country,” the Regional Minister said.

“The amount is a huge contribution that goes beyond the money or the actual cash value you have done. Your gesture alone is a character that can heal the nation.”