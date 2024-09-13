YEA partners with GIZ to enhance opportunities for the disabled

According to the YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, the agency has already made significant strides in supporting PWDs, including the creation of Disability Desks in all 266 YEA offices across the country and the recruitment of 282 PWDs as District Disability Officers.

The "Make Fashion Inclusive" program will provide training and resources to 50 beneficiaries, who will receive a guaranteed market for their products and a shop to facilitate sales.

Existing fashion entrepreneurs and start-ups will also receive support with skills training, business development, and financial literacy.

This partnership demonstrates YEA's commitment to creating decent jobs and promoting inclusivity for all Ghanaian youth, particularly those with disabilities.

With the support of GIZ and other collaborators, YEA is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of PWDs and contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Empowering people with disabilities through fashion

The "Make Fashion Inclusive" program is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing social and economic challenges. By providing PWDs with skills training and economic opportunities, YEA and GIZ are helping to break down barriers and promote inclusivity in the fashion industry.

With the distribution of modern electric sewing machines and the establishment of a Skills and Fashion Hub, beneficiaries will have the tools and resources they need to succeed. This programme is not only empowering PWDs but also contributing to the growth and development of the fashion industry in Ghana.

A new dawn for youth employment

The partnership between YEA and GIZ marks a new dawn for youth employment in Ghana. By working together, they are creating decent jobs and promoting inclusivity for all Ghanaian youth.

As YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong noted, "This is a new dawn and a further growth in the cap of the Agency's mission to create decent jobs." With initiatives like the "Make Fashion Inclusive" program, YEA is solidifying its position as a leader in youth employment and empowerment.

On his Part Wilhelm Hugo, Head of Programme for the German Development Corporation's Special Initiative "Decent Work for a Just Transition", announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and other local stakeholders to launch the "Make Fashion Inclusive" project in Ghana.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive economic development and sustainable employability in the fashion and textile sector, with a focus on innovation and job creation for all citizens, including those with disabilities.

Hugo emphasised the importance of collaboration and inclusive economic development, stating, "We want to work together...for inclusive economic development...We stand by ability...We want to create jobs for all persons, for all citizens"

The two-year project will kick off with a pilot training programme, with plans to expand to other sectors and participants in the future. Hugo expressed enthusiasm for the project's innovative approach, saying, "The project is very innovative...We want to kick off this innovative development in the sector...for a bigger impact."