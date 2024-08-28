YEA passes out 10,000 youth in 10 different trades

These trades include carpentry, beauty care, auto works, welding, electrical work, and more, equipping the youth with practical skills for self-employment and national development.

According to him, this is not just a day of celebration but a day of history in the making.

"We are witnessing the passing out of 10,006 talented young men and women who are now ready to contribute to our nation's growth," he noted.

Agyepong took the opportunity to appeal to the government through Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who was present at the event, to employ these skilled artisans in ongoing and future public projects.

He said these skilled professionals are ready to contribute to the nation’s growth. We plead with the government to immediately rope in these artisans onto all Agenda 111 projects, adding that let these young men and women be part of the hands that build the hospitals our districts need.

The YEA's training programme, which Agyepong initiated shortly after assuming office in October 2022, is designed to provide sustainable, long-term employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

Pulse Ghana

This shift from traditional short-term employment modules to hands-on skills training marks a strategic redirection of YEA's resources and focus.

Agyepong touched on the success stories of trainees like Rose Asante and Alidu Adamu, who overcame significant personal challenges to become skilled professionals through the programme.

He stated that today, we celebrate Rose and Alidu, who are no longer defined by their circumstances but by their potential. he said, urging the graduates to uphold integrity and trust as they embark on their new careers.

To further support the graduates, YEA has provided each trainee with a starter pack, ensuring they have the necessary tools to start their businesses immediately.

Additionally, Agyepong announced the launch of the GHArtisan App, a digital platform designed to connect Ghanaians with certified artisans, thereby simplifying the process of hiring skilled workers across the country.

As the government embarks on transformative projects like Agenda 111, which aims to build hospitals in every district, the integration of these newly trained artisans is seen as a critical step toward reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.

Agyepong reminded the audience, stressing the need for government policies that prioritise the employment of YEA-trained artisans in all district-level projects adding that we cannot do this alone.

He said by hiring these young stars, you’re not just getting top-notch work; you’re also playing your part in reducing unemployment and lifting up our community.

The event marks a new chapter for the thousands of graduates, who are now equipped to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to Ghana's development.