Yellow fever kills 25 Ghanaians in Savannah and Upper West Regions

It said it has taken immediate action including the "strengthening of the management of severe and critical cases."

"Over 43,615 persons have been vaccinated in the Savannah Region as part of this intervention," as of Monday, November 15, 2021.

"Following the report of cases in Savannah Region, other cases have been reported in Wa East District of the Upper West Region and reactive vaccination has been initiated.

"It will continue with efforts aimed at improving outcomes for persons who are unfortunately affected while continuing with the vaccination drive to improve the immunity of the population against Yellow Fever," the statement added.

It also urged all persons from the Regions who had a fever, general weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting to immediately report to the nearest health facility.