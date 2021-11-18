The health authority in a statement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and signed by its Director-General, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said a team was set up to investigate the outbreak of the disease and "implement appropriate control measures."
Yellow fever kills 25 Ghanaians in Savannah and Upper West Regions
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that twenty-five Ghanaians have died of suspected yellow fever infection in the Savannah and the Upper West Regions.
It said it has taken immediate action including the "strengthening of the management of severe and critical cases."
"Over 43,615 persons have been vaccinated in the Savannah Region as part of this intervention," as of Monday, November 15, 2021.
"Following the report of cases in Savannah Region, other cases have been reported in Wa East District of the Upper West Region and reactive vaccination has been initiated.
"It will continue with efforts aimed at improving outcomes for persons who are unfortunately affected while continuing with the vaccination drive to improve the immunity of the population against Yellow Fever," the statement added.
It also urged all persons from the Regions who had a fever, general weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting to immediately report to the nearest health facility.
Yellow fever is a disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The infection causes fever, jaundice (yellowness of the eyes), and unexplained bleeding and can even lead to death. Vaccination against yellow fever is the primary tool to prevent disease and outbreaks. A single dose of yellow fever vaccination gives lifelong protection.
