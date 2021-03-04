Justice Yoni Kulendi speaking on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, at a joint press conference in Accra Wednesday, March 3, 2021, by the Judicial Service said judges have no problem with the media criticising their decisions, but those criticisms must be constructive and devoid of insult and personality attacks.

According to him, journalists and judges have similar responsibilities of serving the people of Ghana.

This comes after the Judicial Service advised the media to be measured in their reportage on the case.

The Service is particularly concerned about what it described as hateful, spiteful, and offensive statements against the seven Justices of the Supreme Court hearing the election petition.

The warning addressed to some specific media houses was contained in a statement released by the solicitors for the service, Sory@Law, and signed by its managing partner, Thaddeus Sory.

"Apart from the fact that these statements and speeches directly mention some of the Justices hearing the petition, a number of your publications directly insinuate that the decisions of the Justices presiding over the matter are motivated by factors outside legal principles and proper judicial consideration.

"The focus of the statements and speeches, therefore, patently insinuate that the decisions are motivated by matters unrelated to the rules and principles in accordance with which justice is delivered, but are motivated by corrupt factors and devoid of any legal justification and/or reasoning," the statement said.