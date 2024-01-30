You can't neglect Ekumfi development for rejecting NPP candidate — Chiefs to Nana Addo

Odeefo Akyin VIII stated that "We are extremely shocked by those statements and struggle to believe the same to be true because we particularly did not believe that the President...could politically segregate the country and treat others with disdain and dislike."

He urged Nana Addo to provide data on the projects by the former MP, Ato Cudjoe, questioning the basis of the President's claim.

Odeefo Akyin VIII also highlighted Ato Cudjoe's recent defeat in the NPP primaries, questioning why Ekumfi should suffer for his 2020 exit when even the President's party rejected him.

Concerned about the impact on democratic rights, he stressed that Ekumfi exercised its right in the last election, urging against using it as a tool for punishment.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that he intentionally ignored the demands of Ekumfi residents due to their decision to vote out NPP candidate Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe in the 2020 elections.