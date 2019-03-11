She said young people must focus on developing their interests, adding that marriage is not a guarantee for happiness or success.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM on International Women’s Day, she said one can be single and still be happy.

“I keep telling young people that you can be fulfilled even when you are single. You don’t necessarily have to be married to make it.

“Marriage is good. However, while that is waiting to occur, you can have interests and achieve a lot of things,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said.

The Communication Ministers also had her say on the perception that women who make it to the top often use the ‘back door’.

According to her, “it is time people stop thinking all women who have made it had to sit on the laps of men to get to where they are.”

“We should even out the playing fields through the laws so that equal opportunities are assured. There was a full center spread about me in 2005 describing my whole anatomy as something I couldn’t even relate to.

“There are women who are working very hard to make things happen for them,” she added.

International Women's Day is marked annually on March 8 to celebrate and support women's rights.

It is also a day to reemphasise the importance of gender equality in all global spheres.