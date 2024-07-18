RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your leadership has been inspirational - Second Deputy Speaker praises Dampare

The second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has eulogised the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his innovation and effective leadership of the Ghana Police Service. According to him, the IGP and the current Police Management Board have held the country together in furtherance of its democratic credentials.

Speaking at a ceremony to present the Democracy Cup to the IGP at the Police headquarters today, Tuesday, 16 July 2024, Asiamah Amoako said Ghana would continue to count on the IGP to protect the country.

“We believe that a major part of the success of our democracy depends on the Ghana Police Service. We are here to present this Democracy Cup to you, IGP, as a symbolic gesture so that as the holder of the peace of this country, we can implore you to continue holding our peace together as you have always done with your administration since you took over. We are grateful for your leadership. The transformation in the police service under you has been inspirational, and we are grateful.”

The IGP, on his part, assured the parliamentary delegation that he and his team are inspired by the recognition of their work by the legislative chamber and will continue to discharge their responsibilities to protect and safeguard the country’s democracy.

Similarly, the Tema Traditional Council expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the enhanced peace and security in the Tema traditional area. This commendation comes in light of the effective leadership and policing strategies implemented by the newly deployed regional commander, under the guidance of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

IGP Dampare, in response, thanked the traditional leaders for their support and collaboration with the Police in their fight against crime. He emphasised that the Police are servants of the people and must work to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the community.

The event marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Tema Traditional Council and the Ghana Police Service, highlighting the importance of community collaboration in maintaining peace and security.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

