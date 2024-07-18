Your leadership has been inspirational - Second Deputy Speaker praises Dampare

Pulse Ghana

“We believe that a major part of the success of our democracy depends on the Ghana Police Service. We are here to present this Democracy Cup to you, IGP, as a symbolic gesture so that as the holder of the peace of this country, we can implore you to continue holding our peace together as you have always done with your administration since you took over. We are grateful for your leadership. The transformation in the police service under you has been inspirational, and we are grateful.”

The IGP, on his part, assured the parliamentary delegation that he and his team are inspired by the recognition of their work by the legislative chamber and will continue to discharge their responsibilities to protect and safeguard the country’s democracy.

Similarly, the Tema Traditional Council expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the enhanced peace and security in the Tema traditional area. This commendation comes in light of the effective leadership and policing strategies implemented by the newly deployed regional commander, under the guidance of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

During a ceremony held in Tema on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, where IGP Dampare paid a courtesy call on the traditional council, Tema Mankralo Nii Adjetey Agbo voiced the community's appreciation for the IGP's leadership. He highlighted the significant improvements in security and the reduction of crime in the area.

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

IGP Dampare, in response, thanked the traditional leaders for their support and collaboration with the Police in their fight against crime. He emphasised that the Police are servants of the people and must work to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the community.