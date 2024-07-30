Your leadership inspires us all - Liberian IGP praises Dampare

“Your leadership inspires me and many others on the continent. You’ve shown that one person can indeed make a difference despite the challenges they are confronted with. I’m proud to have you as a mentor and hope that we can impact society as much as you have done,” he eulogised Dr Dampare during a visit to him at the Police headquarters in Accra on Monday.

IGP Gregory also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and commended IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his team for the success achieved in making the Service a reference point for others in Africa and beyond.

He noted that the Ghana Police Service has built a high reputation for itself, and he is therefore delighted to call on the team and learn from them as the Liberia National Police also embarks on a quest to transform its own law enforcement institution.