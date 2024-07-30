ADVERTISEMENT
Your leadership inspires us all - Liberian IGP praises Dampare

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector General (IG) of the Liberian National Police, IGP Hon. Gregory O. W. Coleman, has commended the transformation of the Ghana Police Service under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, describing him as an inspiration to his peers on the continent.

“Your leadership inspires me and many others on the continent. You’ve shown that one person can indeed make a difference despite the challenges they are confronted with. I’m proud to have you as a mentor and hope that we can impact society as much as you have done,” he eulogised Dr Dampare during a visit to him at the Police headquarters in Accra on Monday.

IGP Gregory also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and commended IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his team for the success achieved in making the Service a reference point for others in Africa and beyond.

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Pulse Ghana
He noted that the Ghana Police Service has built a high reputation for itself, and he is therefore delighted to call on the team and learn from them as the Liberia National Police also embarks on a quest to transform its own law enforcement institution.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare warmly welcomed the visiting team and expressed his commitment to facilitating cooperation and collaboration among the region's law enforcement agencies, emphasising the importance of sharing best practices in policing.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

