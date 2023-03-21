You’re not destined to be President of Ghana – Maurice Ampaw to Kennedy Agyapong

According to Ampaw, the presidency is about a divine calling, so if one is not called or born with such talent, becoming president will be difficult.

“I’m telling Kennedy Agyapong that; you weren't born to become president. You’re aware that you were not given a presidential talent so why are you forcing yourself to become a president? Kennedy Agyapong you are a fighter.

“God told David that he can’t build the church because his hands are full of blood (filth),” he said.

He added that politics is a game filled with evil, falsehoods, and deception, that he thinks he would have died by now if he had entered earlier.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he was driven to join the presidential race after he sighted a video of Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy in March 2022.

Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, prophesied that God had a special assignment for Kennedy Agyapong which goes beyond being a Member of Parliament.

“Nobody can stop Hon Kennedy Agyapong from his vision to become a president of Ghana. I saw in the realms of the spirit that the star of God picked Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

“Many people love him from their heart but they are not professing it to the general public. It will start gradually and all of a sudden, all the youth in the Country will Support Kennedy Agyapong,” he said.

In 2022, Mr. Agyapong opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the NPP saying he is the best option as presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.